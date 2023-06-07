The time has arrived to apply for a unique opportunity to hunt Lone Mesa State Park in southwest Colorado.
The application for the hunting permit draw for Lone Mesa State Park opened June 2 and will be available online through 4 p.m. June 22.
Lone Mesa State Park, a 11,760-acre property 23 miles north of Dolores, is open to the public only through a Special Use Permit that allows for limited hunting during big game seasons. The park ranges in elevation from 7,200 feet to a little more than 9,000 feet and provides excellent habitat.
The application for the Special Use Permit is now available online. The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. June 23 at the Mancos State Park Visitor Center located at 42545 Road N, Mancos.
For those unable to attend the draw, a virtual viewing option will be made available via Zoom. A link will be posted to CPW’s Lone Mesa State Park website page the week of the draw.
Successful applicants will be notified, and unsuccessful hunters will be placed on a waiting list in the order of their draw number.
Per regulation #710, a valid hunting license for Game Management Unit 711 is required in addition to drawing a limited Lone Mesa permit for access. The only exception is for the second and third rifle seasons, where hunters can buy an over the counter antlered elk license if they’re successful in drawing a limited second or third rifle Lone Mesa permit. Hunters must have both a valid license and permit to hunt in Lone Mesa. Other than second or third antlered elk season applications, you must currently hold a license outlined in regulation #710 to apply.
Apply now for the 2023 Lone Mesa hunting opportunity at cpw.info/LoneMesa2023.
For more information on the number of available permits as well as links to harvest statistics, go to the Lone Mesa State Park hunting page. Questions regarding the application process and the draw may be directed to Debra O’Neill at 970-883-2208 or by emailing lone.mesa@state.co.us.
CPW offices can provide additional information on season structures and licensing. The Lone Mesa and Mancos State Park offices can be reached at 970-533-7065, and the CPW Durango area office can be reached at 970-247-0855.
