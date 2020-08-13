Drive-thru flu vaccine clinic date moved up

Montrose County is moving up the date for its annual drive-thru flu vaccination clinic.
Ordinarily held in October, this year, the date is Aug. 28. The clinic is scheduled for the Montrose County Event Center from 3 - 7 p.m.
A flu-shot clinic is also scheduled for the Basin Clinic in the West End at the same date and time; details on a possible Olathe clinic location have not been announced.
For Montrose County, 2,500 doses of the vaccine will be available through the clinic. This year, the county was not able to obtain a high-dosage vaccine, so it is only offering one type of flu vaccine, which is for people 6 months and older, Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
Public health received flu vaccine shipments early this year. Because of that, and because of equestrian events slated for the Event Center in September, the drive-thru flu clinic is being held at the end of this month.
“We found we could move that up,” Montrose County Manager Ken Norris said.
“The sooner the better, to get flu shots. We don’t know exactly when the flu season will get here, but the more we can get vaccinated sooner, our whole population will be better off.”
The county uses the drive-thru clinic as a means of testing emergency response with other entities and public agencies. With the rest of the nation and world, Montrose County is this year grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.
This viral illness has claimed more than 160,000 American lives since January.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths in Montrose County; Montrose County, which records such deaths differently, at last report listed 11.
The county’s next COVID-19 report is expected by this evening.
There is not yet an approved vaccine for COVID-19.
Annual flu death rates vary from about 12,000 to 62,000 in a 12-month period, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Caddy urges the public to get a flu shot this year, whether through the drive-thru clinic, or through another provider.
“I hope everyone can get out and get a shot. I wish we had more than 2,500 doses. Please get out and get your shots,” he said.
