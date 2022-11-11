Last year there were more than 1,000 instances when drivers in Colorado crashed into the scene of an already existing crash, putting first responders and others at risk. 

The upcoming Crash Responder Safety Week (Nov. 14-18) provides an opportunity to recognize all those who are part of the traffic incident management response community, including law enforcement, medical personnel and tow truck drivers.



