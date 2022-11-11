Last year there were more than 1,000 instances when drivers in Colorado crashed into the scene of an already existing crash, putting first responders and others at risk.
The upcoming Crash Responder Safety Week (Nov. 14-18) provides an opportunity to recognize all those who are part of the traffic incident management response community, including law enforcement, medical personnel and tow truck drivers.
These emergency responders work to help save lives at the scene of traffic crashes, but are put in harm's way by oncoming vehicles. Traffic-related incidents are the leading cause of death for on-duty law enforcement officers, fire, EMS, maintenance workers, and tow/recovery professionals.
According to preliminary data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, in 2021 there were 1,153 reported secondary crashes on Colorado roads resulting in 588 injuries and 10 deaths.
Such crashes happen when a vehicle runs into an already existing traffic crash on the roadway. These secondary crashes can be prevented if drivers slow down and use caution when approaching a crash scene.
During Crash Responder Safety Week, CDOT, the Federal Highway Administration, the Colorado State Patrol, the National Highway Safety Administration, AAA Colorado, and the Colorado State Committee on First Responder Safety will work together to raise awareness about the importance of using caution near traffic incidents along Colorado roadways.
In a special proclamation, Gov. Jared Polis recently proclaimed Oct. 6 as Protect Our First Responders Awareness Day in Colorado. Drivers are reminded that Colorado’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles.
The law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.
Drivers who fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300.
Across the country, 65 emergency responders working on the roadway were struck and killed in 2021.
In Colorado, a South Adams County Fire Department Firefighter was severely injured last January in a crash on Interstate 76 while working on an earlier two-vehicle collision. The firefighter was inside a stopped fire truck, responding to a highway crash, when a driver struck both an ambulance and the fire truck.
Eleven CSP troopers have lost their lives after being struck by passing motorists. Countless others have been left with life altering injuries after being struck while responding to a traffic incident.
In an average month, Colorado emergency crews respond to 2,088 traffic incidents.
CDOT and its partners are committed to improving traffic incident management so incidents can be detected, responded to, and cleared so that the flow of traffic may be restored as safely and quickly as possible. Learn more about Colorado’s efforts by visiting www.coloradoTIM.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone