Drivers wanted: Help bring Christmas to elders

Volunteers prepare food for packaging and delivery for Christmas Day 2021. Montrose Christmas Meals is again taking meals to seniors on Dec. 25 and seeks volunteer drivers. (Courtesy photo/Lexy Stevenson)
However many guests you’ve got planned for Christmas, the number probably pales in comparison to the list for Norm and Lexy Stevenson.
The Stevensons are continuing Montrose Christmas Meals, which on Christmas Day delivers hot meals and some companionship to older shut-ins.
In 2019, the Stevensons delivered 270 meals, prepared from 250 pounds of turkey, multiple pounds of potatoes, dozens of rolls and more than 30 pies, among other traditional Christmas fare. In 2021, when the pandemic had eased enough to again allow the deliveries, they served 280 meals.
As one might imagine, getting that kind of meal prepared and delivered is a tall order — and although the Stevensons are the driving force, the work isn’t possible without volunteers.
“This is probably our 18th year doing this. We started with Thanksgiving in 2002. The people that were doing the Thanksgiving meal did a Christmas meal that year and I think we helped them in 2003,” Norm said.
In 2002, Boots and Linda Carpenter had a dream to help needy elders and so, began cooking and delivering them Christmas meal, because many restaurants are closed Dec. 25 and delivery options like Meals on Wheels were not available. The Stevensons joined their efforts in 2003 and now are in charge.
“We’re still proudly thanking God that He supports this ministry and we get to do it again this year,” Lexy said.
They start cooking Christmas Eve during the day at the commercial kitchen in Friendship Hall, which comes courtesy of Montrose County. That prep winds up in the afternoon.
Bright and early Christmas morning, they and volunteers come in to reheat the food and package it up for delivery drivers who arrive at 10:30 a.m.
The goal is to have enough volunteers so that each delivers to two homes, at most. This helps volunteers finish in time to enjoy the holiday with their families, but also means they will have enough time to visit for a little while with recipients, who may not have any other human contact that day.
The Stevensons said they appear to have enough volunteers for the kitchen crews, but need 80 — 100 drivers.
“This is for the elderly shut-ins of Montrose,” Lexy said. “We give our drivers two destinations. We try to watch our ratios between drivers and meals so we don’t have people coming there and not being able to have a meal to deliver, or being where we need more drivers and don’t have any.”
This year, they are preparing 15 large turkeys, which at about 23 pounds apiece will yield more meat than smaller birds.
“We thought we were going to have trouble finding turkeys, so we kind of started looking early. But Cost Co had turkeys. They came in the first week of December,” Norm said.
People who have a few hours to spare on Christmas and who want to drive are asked to call 970-275-3300.
Older residents who are in need of a meal — or those who know an elder in need — can call the same number to get on the delivery list.
Can’t volunteer? Consider donating through the Montrose Community Foundation, P.O. Box 3020, Attn: Montrose Christmas Meals, Montrose CO 81402; 970-249-3900.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
