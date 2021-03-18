Drone-use speeds state patrol's crash investigations

To increase the speed and accuracy of crash scene investigations, the Colorado State Patrol is certifying troopers across the state in drone operation.
“Over the years, we’ve moved from pencils and tape measures to robotic total stations, and that brought our time down from eight hours to two to three hours while reconstructing a scene,” said Capt. Darrell Aulston, Colorado State Patrol. “By using this technology, we can complete our investigations even quicker and with greater accuracy. Oftentimes, we can complete the mapping step of the investigation in 10 minutes or less.”
Anything that speeds up the collection of evidence save lives.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, the likelihood of a secondary crash increases by 2.8% for each minute the primary incident continues to be a hazard, increasing the risk to driver and responder lives, and making it even more difficult for responders to get to and from the scene.
By significantly speeding up data collection for crash scene reconstruction, drones are helping investigators clear roads much quicker after an accident, and thereby helping to reduce the potential for secondary crashes. In addition, the use of unmanned aerial vehicle technology allows troopers to complete an investigation without subjecting themselves to standing within the roadway or, at the very least, greatly reduce the time they are standing within the roadway placing themselves at risk for a struck-by incident.
Not only is the technology faster than traditional ground-based measurements, but drone mapping provides more comprehensive documentation. Compared to traditional recording tools, aerial photos reveal much more about crash scenes, including topography. Hundreds of high-resolution images recorded by drones help reconstruct accident scenes. After the visual data collected at the scene are uploaded into mapping software, it is processed into 3D models of the scene via photogrammetry.
“While Coloradans will rarely see them in action, we are aiming for motorists to experience less disruption on our roadways,” saidAulston. “It’s great to use this new tool that speeds up the process while also helping everyone get where they need to be, safe and sound.”
The Colorado State Patrol drone rogram is designed for limited use including crash scene reconstruction and traffic incident management.
