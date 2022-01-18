The Colorado Ag Drought Advisors, a program of CSU Extension and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union and other collaborating organization, is offering a Drought Leadership Training to increase the number of professionals and producers trained in drought planning.
The program will launch starting Feb. 4 with four virtual workshops that culminate in an in-person training offered in two locations: Grand Junction and Morgan County.
The curriculum is developed by researchers, farmers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals and will bring in expert speakers from around the region.
Anyone working in retail agriculture, agricultural services, extension, or with agriculture-focused agencies/organizations working alongside producers, farmers and ranchers is encouraged to attend.
Participants will need to join three of four webinars or watch the recording to attend the in-person training and receive credit. However, drop-ins are welcome for individual webinars for those who do not plan on attending the full series.
To register and for more information on the workshop topics, schedules, and dates visit: https://drought.extension.colostate.edu/drought-leadership-training/
Virtual training 1: “Using Forecasts in Drought Planning,” 11 a.m . - 1 p.m., Feb. 4, .
Virtual training 2: “Risk Management, “ 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Feb. 11.
Virtual training 3: “Livestock and Range Drought Management,” 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Feb. 18.
Virtual Training 4: “Crops Drought Management,” 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., March 4.
In-person final training: “Drought Planning and Stress Management.”
The series culminates in this in-person event. This will be an interactive event where attendees will take a deep dive into the building blocks of drought planning as a framework for action. It also covers stress management in drought, communication skills and succession considerations with drought.
The Grand Junction event is March 8 - 9 at CSU Western Colorado Research Campus. Time to be announced. The Morgan County event is March 15 - 16.
The Colorado Drought Advisors is a multi-discipline coalition of drought and agricultural professionals who serve Colorado producers with drought adaptivity resources. Drought advisors work to build short and long-term resilience to drought through workshops and trainings, and by working one-on-one with farmers and ranchers.
For example, Drought advisors work with individuals to assess resources, identify risk, develop planning tools, and implement practices to lessen drought hardship and stress.
Colorado Drought Advisors is led by representatives from Colorado State University Extension, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Ditch and Reservoir Company Alliance, and the Colorado Ag Water Alliance. Drought Advisors receives funding from Colorado Water Conservation Board, Colorado Department of Ag, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, and Colorado State University.