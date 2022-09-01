Local, state and federal authorities arrested an Arizona man alleged to be a major supplier of cocaine in Telluride.
Jiles Alston was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of drug distribution-conspiracy; drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as accused of being a drug special offender (proximity to school or similar facility), according to a Thursday news release. The latter allegation is a sentencing enhancement that could apply if there is a conviction.
Formal charges are pending. A court date for Alston was not immediately available.
Alston’s arrest is the third in two years to target drug traffickers selling significant amounts of illegal narcotics in Telluride. The first arrest was in Telluride last year. The second was earlier this year in Louisiana.
“Alston is alleged to have filled the void created by these first two arrests,” the Telluride Marshal’s Office said in its announcement. “Particularly given the fact the local region has experienced the loss of residents in just this past year due to the consumption of illegal narcotics, the Telluride Marshal’s Office and the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the support of their federal counterparts when needed, remain committed to arresting and prosecuting the next person or persons involved in distributing illegal narcotics in the Town of Telluride.”
The investigation into Alston began in May and was a cooperative effort between the Telluride Marshal’s Office, the local drug task force, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Mountain Village Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Police Department.
That kind of cooperation is vital in bringing major cases forward and prove what happens when agencies work together toward a common goal of community safety, the release also says.
“The teamwork and collaboration displayed by all of the agencies involved is a testament to their dedication to protecting the communities they serve.”
The agencies said the investigation hasn’t wrapped up and more arrests could follow.
