Releases from the Aspinall Unit began being increased from 1,400 cubic feet per second to 1,450 cfs on Friday, Sept. 9.
Releases are being increased due to the hot and dry conditions that have caused the river to drop below the baseflow target on the lower Gunnison River. The actual April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir came in at 68% of average.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently under the baseflow target of 890 cfs. River flows are expected to return to the baseflow target level after the additional release from Crystal Dam arrives.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, is 890 cfs for September.
Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 400 cfs. After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be around 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be near 450 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970-248-0629, e-mail eknight@usbr.gov
