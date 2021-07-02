DUI enforcement for holiday period

Whether you’ll be at a backyard barbecue, a baseball game or your local Fourth of July parade, the Colorado Department of Transportation asks you to celebrate responsibly with a sober ride home.
CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are joining forces this holiday weekend for the Fourth of July DUI enforcement period through July 5. Increased law enforcement will be on duty statewide to prevent impaired drivers from endangering themselves and others on the road.
In addition, CDOT is launching a new campaign called It's Not Complicated, which aims to inform Coloradans that no matter how many alcoholic beverages they've had, the answer of whether to drive after drinking is always “no.”
Many people spend an enormous amount of energy trying to convince themselves they areOK to drive after drinking. Unfortunately, magic solutions like the "chug two glasses of water" don't exist. The truth is, if you’ve been drinking, you’re not okay to drive.
CDOT's new campaign features radio ads, social media, billboards, video ads and messaging in liquor stores, all showcasing charts and graphs to illustrate that no matter the circumstance, it's never okay to drive after drinking. For more information on the It's Not Complicated campaign, visit: https://www.codot.gov/safety/impaired-driving.
The Fourth of July heightened enforcement could include sobriety checkpoints, DUI saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Ninety-four participating law enforcement agencies arrested 171 impaired drivers during last year’s Fourth of July DUI enforcement.
Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org.
