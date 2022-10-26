Special to the MDP

If you plan to get your “boos” on during Halloween weekend, make sure you have a safe and sober ride to and from your destination — because a DUI will haunt you. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies across the state are planning increased DUI enforcement now through Nov. 1.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?