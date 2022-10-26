If you plan to get your “boos” on during Halloween weekend, make sure you have a safe and sober ride to and from your destination — because a DUI will haunt you. The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies across the state are planning increased DUI enforcement now through Nov. 1.
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the Halloween period has more DUI arrests than any other holiday during the year. From 2019-2021, there were 2,187 DUI arrests during the Halloween celebration period, which includes the two weeks prior to Halloween.
“Every holiday brings the likelihood of more impaired drivers on our roads, and we take our role in preventing crashes and fatalities seriously,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.
“Festivities are all fun and games until people become reckless and lives are put in danger. Keep it fun but keep it safe. Get a sober ride.”From Jan. 1 to Oct. 4, there were 495 fatal crashes on Colorado roadways, 35% of which are suspected to involve impaired drivers.
Early data from the Colorado Crash Data dashboard show that 25- to 34-year-old drivers have the highest number of fatalities with suspected alcohol impairment, marking a grim trend for young adults.
“Driving under the influence of any substance puts you and others unnecessarily in harm’s way,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.
“With trick-or-treaters and more pedestrians on our roadways, drivers need to consider who could be affected by their decision to drive impaired. Be smart and never drive after drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis. If you do, it could land you in jail.”
