Ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, the Colorado Department of Transportation, along with Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are urging all Coloradans to drink responsibly and plan ahead for a sober ride. The St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement period runs March 12-18.
Safety remains a key factor in all CDOT initiatives, which is why CDOT urges the public to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
“We appreciate that people are tired of nights in and are looking for a reason to celebrate. However, feeling cooped up is no excuse to behave carelessly, including driving with drugs and alcohol in your system,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol.
“Historical trends tell us that more people drink alcohol in the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, therefore we will be prepared for an increase in impaired drivers. It’s not worth the risk — there are plenty of alternatives to driving impaired, and we encourage all Coloradans to plan for sober rides.”
Almost 100 law enforcement agencies will increase DUI patrols during the 2021 St Patrick’s Day DUI Enforcement period. The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement period resulted in the arrest of 195 impaired drivers.
Even if you are below the legal BAC (blood or breath alcohol content) limit, you can still be impaired and arrested for a DUI. In Colorado in 2018, there were 1,227 DUI cases with a reported BAC between .05%-.079% and 523 cases with a reported BAC below .05%.
“The legal BAC limit for a DUI is .08%, but you can be arrested at a lower level if an officer suspects impairment,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the CDOT Highway Safety Office. “Don’t take the chance. Eliminate potential consequences of driving impaired by always planning a sober ride.”
