Durango group strives to set example in reducing human-bear conflict

A bear is pictured outside a La Plata County home where electric fencing was installed to protect chickens and beehives. (Courtesy photo/Bear Smart Durango)

When Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced $1 million worth of funding in 2022 for the Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program, partners rallied to craft a grant proposal that would have a wide-ranging benefit for bears and humans across Durango and La Plata County.

A local Bear Working Group exists in La Plata County with the goal of minimizing human and bear conflict. The group is made up of representatives from the City of Durango, La Plata County, CPW, the U.S. Forest Service, Bear Smart Durango, The Good Food Collective, law enforcement, local waste haulers and other stakeholders.



