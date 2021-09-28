A Durango motorcyclist died Tuesday, Sept. 28, near the bottom of Slick Rock Hill, according to the San Miguel County coroner.

Shane R. Baca, 22, of Durango and California, reportedly struck a guard rail at a high speed on the east side of the Dolores River bridge, Colorado 141. The experienced motorcyclist died instantly.

Cause and manner of death are pending investigation.

