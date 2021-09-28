Durango man killed in Slick Rock Hill motorcycle crash Staff Report Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now.. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. A Durango motorcyclist died Tuesday, Sept. 28, near the bottom of Slick Rock Hill, according to the San Miguel County coroner.Shane R. Baca, 22, of Durango and California, reportedly struck a guard rail at a high speed on the east side of the Dolores River bridge, Colorado 141. The experienced motorcyclist died instantly.Cause and manner of death are pending investigation. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Motorcyclist Durango Motorcycling Criminal Law Slick Rock Hill Cause Manner Coroner Motorcycle Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pickup strikes, kills 3 horses; ambulance summoned for driver strikes fourth Severe injuries reported in crash near Olathe OBITUARY: Marge McCarty COVID Roundup: September 27 CRIME ROUNDUP: Heroin suspect tasered after jumping fence; woman sentenced for phone harassment after assault charge is dropped Man sentenced to 4 years of commcorr for ‘horrific’ assault of tourist OBITUARY: Carol Towers Swiftly passed moratorium halts new gaming businesses in town Crime Stoppers Alert: July assault Pocket park on Main may receive a facelift soon, city awaits grant approval
