Eagle Scout project to benefit Montrose recycling

Jack Flower, center, addresses city councilors and staff during an April 17 work session where he presented his project to the council and spoke about his plan to raise recycling awareness throughout the Montrose community. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

The City of Montrose has a new ally in the effort to promote recycling throughout the community in Boy Scout Jack Flower, 16, who is working to attain the rank of Eagle Scout and has chosen the community as the primary beneficiary of his project.

Flower is working to raise local awareness about recycling and its benefits as a public service to help his community. During the April 17 city council work session, councilors heard from Flower and his plan to assist the community. 



