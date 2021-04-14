Montrose Recycles will hold an Earth Day rally at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Demoret Park (Main Street and Townsend Avenue). Bring posters and signs, then join others for a river cleanup at noon at the West Main Street trailhead. Bring gloves and bags — and a friend or two.
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
Most Popular
-
Pedestrian and dog struck and killed on Townsend Avenue
-
Coroner ID's woman shot by Delta deputy; family calls for justice
-
Details slim after Delta County deputy fatally shoots woman during pursuit
-
Friends mourn man who was hit and killed on Townsend
-
1 dead in officer-involved shooting near Hotchkiss
-
Attorney: Multi-million dollar judgment against Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors reflects ‘magnitude of desecration’
-
Buyer expected to close on former Russell Stover plant
-
OBITUARY: Tony Appelhanz
-
OBITUARY: Wayne Michael Gray
-
Spring operations begin at Curecanti and Black Canyon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.