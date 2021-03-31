Special to the Montrose Daily Press
The East Portal Road will be closed to all public access, including pedestrian and bicycle traffic, throughout the 2021 season to complete vital road work and infrastructure improvements at East Portal.
The East Portal Road is owned and managed by the Bureau of Reclamation and used by the National Park Service to provide visitor access to NPS facilities along the Gunnison River.
The road project will improve access to East Portal, making the road safer and less prone to rockfall closures. Blasting and scaling of rock faces, resurfacing and other major work requires that the road be closed for the season. Access for dam operations and maintenance of infrastructure will be possible on a limited basis.
National Park Service staff will also be using the period of closure to complete necessary repairs on the East Portal Campground and the picnic area. All water, trash and other services have been suspended and staff shifted to operations on the north and south rims of the canyon.
Alternative river access is available downstream in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area and upstream near the town of Gunnison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.