Edwards named deputy forest supervisor

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests welcomes Anthony “Tony” Edwards as the new deputy forest supervisor.
Edwards reported to the GMUG earlier this month. He replaces Chad Stewart, who was selected as the GMUG forest supervisor in August 2019.
“I am truly excited to be a part of the GMUG,” said Edwards. “I look forward to getting to know the forest and the surrounding communities.”
Edwards comes to the GMUG from the USDA Forest Service’s Washington Office where he spent the last nine years serving as a legislative affairs specialist. In his former role he prepared Forest Service leadership as witnesses before congressional committee hearings, worked with congressional staff in drafting legislation, assisted congressional offices with constituent issues related to the Forest Service, and briefed members of Congress and their staff on numerous subjects. Prior to this Edwards served as the physical resources forest staff officer for the Pike and San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands, and as a civil engineer for the Coronado National Forest.
Edwards received his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Arizona. He will be joined by his son Alec, who looks forward to learning to ski and enjoying all the Western Slope as to offer.
