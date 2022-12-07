More than eight months after the suspicious death of a 5-year-old girl in Montezuma County, no arrests have been made, and charges have not been filed in the case.

Annika Mae Sandoval, the daughter of Brian Sandoval of Montrose, was found unresponsive, lying in bed with her mother, Rachel Leonard, on March 29 in Leonard’s Cortez home.

annika headstone

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page helped father Brian Sandoval pay for his daughter Annika's headstone. It reads "Forever Young" and "Annika Leonard Sandoval."


Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

What's NABUR?