El Pomar Foundation has distributed $50,000 to 12 organizations in the San Juan region through the Colorado Assistance Fund (CAF).
The following organizations were awarded grants:
• Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Inc. of Montrose— $2,500 for 2021 Montrose Wind & Food Festival
• Blue Sage Center of Paonia— $2,500 for 2021 Story Share program
• Friends of Paradise Theatre of Paonia—$5,000 for 2021 summer concerts and Paonia Film Festival
• Friends of the Wright Opera House, Inc. of Ouray—$2,500 for 2021 Wright Summer Faire
• Gunnison Council for the Arts, Inc.—$5,000 for Sundays @6 Concert series and Friday Art Walk in 2021
• Montrose County—$2,500 for 2021 Montrose County Fair Root to Tip dinner
• Mountain Harvest Creative of Paonia—$2,500 for 2021 Mountain Harvest Festival
• Ouray County Performing Arts Guild, Inc.—$2,500 for 2021 Max is Back! concert
• San Miguel County of Telluride—$2,500 for 2021 San Miguel Basin Rodeo
• Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities—$5,000 for warehouse events in August and September 2021
• West End Economic Development Corporation of Naturita—$7,500 for 2021 West End Cowboy Gathering, Heritage Harvest Festival and Experience the Night
• Western Colorado Interpretive of Delta—$10,000 for 2021 Ute Indian Cultural Celebration, Western Heritage Play and Fort Uncompahgre Living History Program
Since its initiation in 2008, CAF has distributed funding in several phases to address different emergency funding needs in Colorado over time. In March 2020, the fund was activated to provide immediate aid to nonprofit organizations and government entities in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The focus of CAF 2021 was to support cultural community events, festivals and venues that sought to build connection and reignite economic vitality, particularly in rural Colorado.
Through its first year in 2020, The Colorado Assistance Fund distributed $3.1 million to organizations across Colorado. The Colorado Assistance Fund was re-activated in May by El Pomar’s Trustees and has since supported nonprofit organizations in El Pomar Foundation’s 11 regions with grant amounts ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.
Grant requests were solicited through regional council members, arts districts, chambers of commerce and visitors’ bureaus. The focus of these grants was to support specific programming to safely gather individuals around arts and culture. Summer festivals, venues, performing arts events and other community events received funding.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone