Special to the Montrose Daily Press

El Pomar Trustees approved grant allocations to 20 nonprofit organizations in the San Juan region at the Foundation’s October Trustees meeting. Recipients included several Montrose organizations. Through the foundation’s grant making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:

Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Inc. of Montrose — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

CASA of the Seventh Judicial District, Inc. of Montrose — $25,000 for supportive housing; competitive

CASA of the Seventh Judicial District, Inc. of Montrose — $5,000 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit

Colorado 4-H Foundation Group of Fort Collins — $5,000 for the Delta County 4-H Council; regional merit

Community Foundation of the Gunnison Valley — $2,500 for professional development for nonprofit leadership; regional merit

Community Options, Inc. of Montrose — $2,500 for the early intervention program; Karl E. Eitel Fund

Dream Catcher Therapy Center, Inc. of Olathe — $4,000 in general operating support; Karl E. Eitel Fund

Friends of the Ouray Public Library — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit

Friends of the Wright Opera House, Inc. of Ouray — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

Friends of Youth and Nature of Hotchkiss — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

Grand Mesa Arts and Event Center, Inc. of Cedaredge — $15,000 for building purchase; competitive

Grand Mesa Arts and Event Center, Inc. of Cedaredge — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

Gunnison Council for the Arts — $2,500 for the Healing Through the Arts mindful arts series; regional merit

LCMC Endowment Fund, Inc. of Lake City — $10,000 for Lake City Area Medical Center; regional merit

Maslow Academy of Applied Learning, Inc. of Montrose — $3,000 for the early childhood program; Karl E. Eitel Fund

Montrose County School District RE-1J — $5,000 for Northside School Based Health Clinic; regional merit

North Fork Valley Public Radio, Inc. of Paonia — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

PEER Kindness, Inc. of Montrose — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit

San Miguel Resource Center of Telluride — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive

Seasons Schoolhouse, Inc. of Gunnison — $5,000 for remodeling and furnishing the new facility; regional merit

True North Youth Program of Telluride — $4,000 for general operating support; Karl E. Eitel Fund

Weehawken Creative Arts of Ridgway — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit.

Tags

Load comments