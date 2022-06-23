Grant funding of $165,680 will support the work of nonprofits in the San Juan region.
El Pomar Foundation trustees approved $165,680 allocated to 12 nonprofit organizations and government entities in the San Juan region at the foundation’s May trustees meeting.
Through the Foundation’s grant making process, the following organizations were awarded grants:
• Colorado Canyons Association (Grand Junction) — $2,500 in San Juan region general operating support; regional merit;
• Delta County Joint School District 50J — $11,000 for mental health convening; regional council and Trustee regional merit grant;
• Delta County Joint School District 50J — $37,500 for mental health provider and services; regional council;
• Delta County Joint School District 50J — $2,500 for Technical College of the Rockies; regional merit;
• Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation — $5,000 for local hospital ceiling lift; regional merit;
• Dream Catcher Therapy Center, Inc. (Olathe) — $60,000 for four licensed professional counselor candidates; regional council;
• Friends of the Ute Indian Museum (Montrose) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit;
• Friends of the Wright Opera House, Inc. (Ouray) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit;
• Gunnison Country Food Pantry — $2,500 for capital campaign; regional merit;
• Gunnison Valley Health Foundation — $27,180 for mental health services for Western Colorado University students; regional council;
• Home Trust of Ouray County (Ridgway) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit;
• Project Hope of Gunnison Valley — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit;
• Surface Creek Animal Shelter (Cedaredge) — $5,000 for long-term and transitional pet care program; Hambrick Fund;
• The Learning Council (Paonia) — $2,500 for capital campaign; regional merit.
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding.
Additionally, over the last 80 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting merit grants in each region recommended by trustees and regional council members. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the regional partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the foundation’s 11 regional councils advises El Pomar trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities.
The San Juan Regional Council recommends grants in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit, and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities.
The Freda Hambrick Fund supports nonprofit organizations that prevent cruelty to animals, provide direct care and medical assistance, and offer educational programs for the proper care of and attention to animals within the state of Colorado.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds and grant making vehicles, please visit our website at https://www.elpomar.org/grant-making/.
El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $25 million annually through grants in the areas of health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives, as well as community stewardship and leadership development programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations.
Spencer and Julie Penrose founded El Pomar in 1937 with the mission to enhance, encourage and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado.