El Pomar Trustees approved $174,522 allocated to 11 nonprofit organizations and government entities in the San Juan region at the foundation’s May Trustees meeting.
Through the foundation’s grant making process, the following entities were awarded grants:
• Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club, Inc. (Montrose) — $2,500 in general operating support; regional merit
• Colorado Canyons Association (Grand Junction) — $15,000 for program expansion into Delta and Montrose Counties; regional merit, regional council
• Delta County Joint School District 50J (Delta) — $2,500 for the Nature Connection summer camp scholarships; regional merit
• Delta County Joint School District 50J (Delta) — $2,500 for the Delta Family Center Backpack program; regional merit
• Delta County Joint School District 50J (Delta) — $5,000 for the Nature Connection program; regional merit
• Delta County Joint School District 50J (Delta) — $35,000 for the Nature Connection ropes courses and curriculum; regional council
• Friends of the Wright Opera House, Inc. (Ouray) — $5,000 in general operating support; regional merit
• Mountain Roots Food Project (Gunnison) — $2,500 in general operating support; trustee regional merit
• North Fork Senior Connections (Paonia) — $5,000 in general operating support; competitive
• Olathe Community Clinic, Inc. — $2,500 in general operating support; Trustee regional merit
• PEER Kindness, Inc. (Montrose) — $83,022 in general operating support; regional merit, regional council
• Spirit Wind Horse Rescue (Crawford) — $2,500 for direct care of equines; Sally Beck Fund
• Time Bank of the Rockies (Montrose) — $1,500 in general operating support; competitive
• Young Americans Center for Financial Education (Denver) — $10,000 for Young AmeriTowne on the Road; competitive.
Founded by Spencer and Julie Penrose in 1937, El Pomar Foundation has an established legacy of general purpose grant making. The competitive process remains the Foundation’s primary vehicle for organizations to receive funding.
Additionally, over the last 85 years, El Pomar has either developed or been entrusted with the stewardship of a number of other funds, as well as presenting merit grants in each region recommended by Trustees and regional council members. Competitive applications are accepted on a rolling basis.
In an effort to increase impact and establish connections across the entire state, the Regional Partnerships program was established in 2003. Each of the Foundation’s eleven regional councils advises El Pomar Trustees and recommends grants to help support its communities.
The San Juan Regional Council recommends grants in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, San Miguel and Ouray counties. Council members are regional leaders in the business, nonprofit, and public sectors and provide first-hand information about current needs in their own communities.
The Sally Beck Fund supports organizations providing direct care to equines, therapeutic riding programs, equine education programs, and equine-related disaster response programs.
El Pomar Foundation is one of the largest and oldest private foundations in Colorado. El Pomar contributes approximately $25 million annually through grants and Community Stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities and civic and community initiatives. Spencer and Julie Penrose founded El Pomar in 1937 with the mission to enhance, encourage and promote the current and future wellbeing of the people of Colorado.