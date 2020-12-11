El Pomar Foundation awards $75K to area nonprofits grappling with COVID

El Pomar Foundation’s Colorado Assistance Fund has awarded another round of funding to the San Juan region.
As COVID-19 continues to surge, the foundation recently activated the third phase of its assistance fund, an additional $1 million in funding for struggling nonprofits statewide.
One of the most pressing needs continues to be food assistance throughout the state of Colorado, so the focus of this third phase of funding is food insecurity and support for organizations that provide food assistance to those in need.
As part of the third-phase disbursement, grant checks totaling $75,000 were mailed to 13 organizations in the San Juan region.
Receiving grants are:
• Sharing Ministries, Inc. – Montrose - $25,000 – Food assistance
• All American Families – Delta - $2,500 – Food assistance
• Delta Food Pantry, Inc. - $5,000 – Food assistance
• Delta Homeless Ministries, Inc. - $5,000 – Food assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness
• Gunnison County Food Pantry - $10,000 – Food assistance
• Gunnison Watershed School District RE 1J - $5,000 – Food assistance for students in need
• Lamborn Foundation – Paonia - $2,500 – Food assistance for seniors in need
• Montrose County Senior Citizens Transportation, Inc. - $5,000 – Food assistance for seniors in need
• Montrose Rotary Club Youth Foundation, Inc. – $2,500 – Food assistance
• Ouray County Food Pantry – Ridgway - $2,500 – Food assistance
• Ouray County Schools Community Resource Consortium – Ridgway - $2,500 – Food assistance for students in need
• Ouray Public Library - $2,500 – Food assistance
• Project Hope of Gunnison Valley - $5,000 – Food assistance.
The initial assistance fund was established March 9, within a week of Colorado’s first COVID-19 case and supported 175 organizations in 48 counties with grants. The recipients were nominated by public health departments or members of El Pomar’s regional councils.
With the second and third phases of El Pomar’s 2020 COVID-19 Colorado Assistance Fund, total funding this year for statewide assistance is $3.1 million, and marks the seventh and eighth times El Pomar Foundation has dedicated a Colorado Assistance Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.