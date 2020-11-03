The polls closed at 7 p.m. in Colorado Tuesday and voters made several decisions that will affect taxes, families and our communities for years to come as they voted on 11 constitutional amendments and propositions from gray wolves and property taxes to family and medical leave and charitable bingo. Here’s a breakdown of the proposition measures, what the proposed provisions would affect and how Coloradans voted. Unofficial results are as of 11 p.m. Nov. 3 in Montrose County and as of 2:15 p.m. in Colorado.
Repeal Gallagher: Amendment B
In 1982, voters approved a constitutional measure determining how property taxes are assessed, including a provision referred to as the Gallagher Amendment. The amendment requires that the proportion of taxable value for residential and nonresidential property stay constant.
The measure was a bipartisan effort, including local Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction and Matt Soper, R-Delta.
Voters were asked whether or not to repeal the Gallagher Amendment. Specifically, it repeals the 29% assessment rate in the constitution for most nonresidential property, the calculation of the target percentage and the requirement that the General Assembly adjust the residential assessment rate to maintain the target percentage. The current residential and commercial property tax assessments would be frozen at 7.15% and 29%, respectively.
State level results were showing a 57.41% (1,590,570 votes) approval rate versus a 42.59% (1,180,016 votes) opposed. Montrose County residents voted 57.84% (13,521 votes) in favor and 42.16% (9,855 votes) opposed.
If approved by 50% of the voters during the November 2020 election, this measure will go into effect upon the governor’s proclamation, no later than 30 days after the official canvas of the vote is completed. If the measure does not pass, the residential rate on property tax is expected to fall to 5.88%.
Colorado voters approved Amendment B, repealing the landmark constitutional provision. The decision stops an estimated $491 million in cuts to school districts and $204 million in cuts to county governments next year.
Conduct of Charitable Gaming Activities: Amendment C
Amendment C regarding the conduct of charitable gaming activities proposes three changes to constitutional provisions to bingo-raffle licenses for nonprofit organizations in Colorado:
• Decreases the number of years that a nonprofit organization must exist before applying for a bingo-raffle license from five years to three years, and grants the legislative authority to modify the requirement after Jan. 1, 2024.
• Eliminates the requirement that bingo-raffle workers be members of the nonprofit
• Permits workers to be paid the applicable minimum wage
There is a $100 fee nonprofits pay to obtain or annually renew a bingo-raffle license.
Acceptance of this measure would increase state revenue by $5,200 annually due to additional license applications, based on an estimate of 52 new applicants paying $100 each.
Montrose County voted 53.86% (12,395 votes) against the amendment and 46.14% (10,619 votes) for it. At the state level, 51.73% (1,432,210 votes) of voters are in favor compared to 48.2% (1,336,300 votes) of voters against it. This amendment requires 55% approval to pass.
The amendment did not garner enough support to pass with nearly 52% of Coloradans in favor, short of the required 55%.
Coloradans also voted on two tax measures, one to lower the state’s income tax and one to create a tax on nicotine products.
Raising tobacco tax: Proposition EE
The state assesses an excise tax on every cigarette sold based on the manufacturer’s list price (MLP), or invoice price, of non-cigarette tobacco products. There is currently no tax assessed on nicotine products like e-cigarettes and vaping materials.
Proposition EE would increase the current state taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products as well as create a first-ever tax on nicotine products, such as vaping. Tobacco tax would increase from 84 centers a pack to $1.80 by 2027, meaning existing taxes on other tobacco products like cigars and chewing tobacco, would also rise. Passage of Proposition EE will increase state taxes by $294 million annually.
Sixty-seven percent (1,958,129 votes) of Coloradans voted for the measure, compared to 32% (922,581 votes) against it. Montrose County residents voted 52.66% (12,607 votes) for versus 47.34% (11,332 votes) against the measure.
The General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1427 to increase taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products, create a tax on nicotine products and modify the taxation and regulation of the products. House Bill 20-1427 will take effect only if Proposition EE is approved by voters.
Revenue from the increased taxes would go toward expanding preschool programs and to support K-12 education, rural schools, affordable housing, eviction assistance, tobacco education and health care.
If approved by voters, the measure will take effect upon the governor’s proclamation or by Jan. 1, 2021, whichever is later. Those products would be taxed at 30% starting next year, gradually increasing to 62% until 2027.
Coloradans showed overwhelming support for Prop EE that Coloradans who use cigarettes and nicotine products will begin to pay higher taxes in January 2021, seeing increases through July 2027.
Citizenship: Amendment 76
Voting in Colorado could exclude 17 year olds from voting in a primary if this amendment passes. Amendment 76 would change the Colorado constitution requiring a voter to be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old to vote in an election.
This amendment would override the state legislature’s measure they approved in 2019, allowing 17 year olds to vote in a primary election if they were 18 before the general election.
Sixty-two percent (1,805,701 votes) of Coloradans voted in favor of the amendment. Thirty-seven percent (1,070,497 votes) of voters were against it. At the local level, Montrose County voters were in favor by 78% (18,982 votes) compared by 21% (5,057 votes).
At least 55% of voters must approve this measure for it to pass, which was victorious. Amendments to the state Constitution requires a measure to pass the 55% threshold. It remains unclear how this amendment will impact the state legislature's Colorado Votes Act.
Setting local gambling limits: Amendment 77
This measure may increase state revenue if local voters in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek approve an increase of casino bet limits or add new games.
Coloradans voted 59% (1,672,498 votes) for Amendment 77, compared to 40% (1,123,671 votes) of voters opposed. Montrose County votes were 54% (12,604 votes) for and 45% (10,529 votes) against.
Voters approved the amendment, allowing those three casino towns, to grow their casinos by setting the bet limits and determining the types of gambling that are allowed.
National Popular Vote Interstate Compact: Proposition 113
Coloradans had the option of joining a compact with other states where the election of the president of the U.S. would occur by national popular vote. They gave it a thumbs up Tuesday night.
This agreement will only take effect if and when the participating states represent at least 270 of the total 538 votes in the Electoral College. Colorado would become the 15th state, in addition to Washington, D.C., to join the group. That brings the electoral votes to 196, which is still short of the 270 needed.
If Coloradans do not support Proposition 113, the state will continue its current voting system where all of the Electoral College members are awarded to the winner of Colorado’s popular vote.
The state voting is currently close on the proposition with 52.26% (1,499,042 votes) of Coloradans voting for and 47.74% (1,369,410 votes) voting against it. Montrose County voters were against the measure 67.98% (16,257 votes) to 32.02% (7,657 votes) in favor.
Gray Wolves: Proposition 114
Gray wolves being reintroduced on the Western Slope was also a measure on the November 2020 ballot. Under the proposition, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission must develop a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves. The species is currently listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act across the country, including Colorado.
This race remains to close to call with votes for and against at the state level at 50% (1,429,473 votes) of votes for the measure and 49% (1,418,716 votes) against it. Seventy-six percent (18,309 votes) of Montrose County voters were against the measure, compared to 23% (5,689 votes) for the measure. If the votes hold, the measure will narrowly be approved.
If the measure passes with a majority vote, the CPW will have two years to develop a plan for wolf reintroduction, with the reintroduction deadline set for Dec. 31, 2023. The estimated cost for implementing Proposition 114 would increase state cash fund expenditures in CPW by $344,363 for FY 2021-22 and $467,387 for FY 2022-23.
Abortions after 22 weeks: Proposition 115
This measure would ban persons from performing late-term abortions, if the probable gestational age of the fetus is at least 22 weeks, except in cases where the mother's life is at risk.
Fifty-eight percent (1,692,797 votes) of state voters voted no on the proposition. Forty-one percent (1,175,643 votes) of Coloradans voted yes. Montrose County voting unofficial results are 61% (14,546 votes) for and 39% (9,209 votes) against.
Performing or attempting to perform an abortion after 22 weeks gestational age is a Class 1 misdemeanor and if convicted a person may be subject to a fine penalty, but not jail time.
The measure failed adding this ballot measure to a list of three similar ballot measures that were swiftly defeated since 2008 that attempted to define a fetus as a person.
Income tax: Proposition 116
Proposition 116 asked voters to lower the state’s flat income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%. That would drop the general fund revenue from $203 million for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020-21 to $154 million for FY 2021-22.
State ballot counts were 57% (1,639,907 votes) for and 42% (1,230,073 votes) against the measure. County-level results show 72% (17,283 votes) of voters in favor of the proposition to 28% (6,655 votes) against it.
Voters approved Prop 116, permanently reducing taxes for citizens and businesses. For the average taxpayer, the 1.7% cut equates to roughly $37 in annual savings. However, it will add to the state's budget challenges.
Passage of this measure is expected to increase general fund expenditures for the Department of Revenue by $14,538 for FY 2020-21 and $415 for FY 2021-22 and subsequent years.
