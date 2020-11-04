ELECTION 2020: Boebert secures congressional win

Staff Report
Hailing voters who launched her into Congress, Lauren Boebert celebrated her victory late Tuesday.
Rifle businesswoman Boebert, who drew national attention by confronting then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in 2019 over his stance on guns, and, in June, for defeating a five-time incumbent in the Republican primary, notched a win over Democratic former state legislator Diane Mitsch Bush, per unofficial results.
“I am proud to announce that I am the first mom to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District,” Boebert told supporters who gathered for a victory party at her open-carry restaurant, Shooters Grill, recording it via Facebook Live. “Thank you all for all of your support.”
Boebert said her win was a “tremendous victory” for steel workers in Pueblo, ranchers in Craig and peach farmers in Palisade.
“This is a huge victory for western Colorado, for southern Colorado, and I am so excited to be on the front lines, fighting for you each and every day. I know exactly who I’m fighting for; I know why I’m in here. It is time the citizens rise up and do their part to serve their country. … We’re tired of D.C. politics as usual.”
Boebert received 51.09% of the vote district-wide, to Mitsch Bush’s 45.66%, according to numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Boebert easily carried Montrose County, with 16,434 votes to Mitsch Bush’s 7,297.
“The voters have spoken. I did not get enough votes to win,” Mitsch Bush said in a statement, in which she thanked supporters and her staff and urged people to remember what can be achieved by working together.
“Let’s remember that so much more unites us than divides us. We are all in this together. Together, we will reclaim our democracy, recover from COVID and build our communities better so that everyone can thrive and succeed,” Mitsch Bush said.
Boebert said too often, people are elected, only to forget who they serve. “They over-regulate. They over-tax. They overspend and ultimately destroy everything we are building here at home. I’m a mom. I’m a business owner. I’m an ordinary, average citizen, just like all of you and we’re tired of politics and fed up with it,” she said to a swell of cheers.
“ … This is a huge win.”
Boebert has drawn controversy for statements earlier this year that some interpreted as support for the internet conspiracy QAnon — Boebert said she is not a follower of QAnon — and for opening her restaurant during a time in the COVID-19 pandemic before restrictions on in-person dining were relaxed. Published reports have also detailed her arrests in past years on low-level offenses, most of which were dismissed.
“We had millions and millions of dollars in attack ads to lie about me … and it still didn’t get them the victory. It got us the victory and I’m so excited to carry that victory on,” Boebert said.
“We’re going to take the same passion that we’ve had for nearly a year now, we’re taking that to D.C.to get D.C. out of Colorado and more of Colorado into D.C.”
The race was Boebert’s first bid for public office and she becomes the first woman to represent the 3rd Congressional District.
Montrose County’s political leadership weighed in on the results.
Montrose County Democratic Party Chairman Kevin Kuns said Boebert lacks the necessary experience and he is concerned that she might represent only certain factions within the district.
“I think it’s just very sad that somebody that unqualified was even in the race to begin with,” Kuns said.
Local Republicans were pleased with the victory.
“I pretty much knew she was going to win,” Montrose County Republican Party Chairman Ray Langston said. “She brought a lot of new energy into the 3rd.”
