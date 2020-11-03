As Coloradans headed to the polls to cast their ballots on the final day of the 2020 election, they were tasked with making decisions on 11 constitutional amendments and propositions. For small business owners in Montrose, one proposition raised concerns — Proposition 118.
Proposition 118, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program is an example of a government-run enterprise, which Coloradans voted on under Proposition 117 for new state enterprises.
Proposition 117 looks at provisions of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR). Voters passed TABOR in 1992, which limited how much local and state governments’ budgets can increase annually and requires that any tax increase or bonding must have voters approval first.
Within the amendment governments can create “enterprises” that function like government-run businesses and are funded through fees, the state’s unemployment insurance program and colleges and universities.
Under Proposition 117, governments’ ability to establish such enterprises would be restricted and for any new one expected to collect over $100 million within the first five years must have voter approval before its formation.
An example of a government-run enterprise appeared on the ballot — Proposition 118.
Unofficial Colorado results as of Nov. 4 at 8:08 a.m. showed 57% (1,607,082 votes) of Coloradans voting in favor of the measure compared to 42% (1,210,461 votes) of voters against Prop 118. Montrose County residents voted 39.28% in favor (9,318 votes) to 60.72% (14,401 votes) against.
The measure, which went before voters this November, will be funded through “premiums” paid by Colorado workers and their employers.
Jenna McClellan, owner of Colorado Boy Pizzeria and Brewery in Montrose, said if the measure passes, it will impact her business.
“Of course this is going to impact the business financially,” she said.
McClellan said she does offer leave to employees because she values her employees and said it’s important to take care of them.
While she supports the proposition, she questions if the timing is right.
“My only disagreement with it was the timing,” McClellan said. “I think this is something that you come up with after the pandemic is over because, you know, times are very tough right now.”
Regardless of the outcome of the vote on Proposition 118, McClellan said she will continue to do what she can to pay her employees.
“I think it’s trying to target the essential workers out here who are making $12 or $13 an hour and they can’t get medical insurance, there’s no resources and they make too much for any state resources so they’re everybody who works for me.
“I have employees who can’t keep their cell phones on and rent up. I don’t think people understand when they discuss raising minimum wages that there are people in their 30s and 40s working two jobs to make things meet and that’s even before the pandemic.”
Lou Cooper, owner of Busy Owner, Inc., which operates Busy Corner Market and Busy Corner White Kitchen, in Olathe said passage of Prop 118 would make it tough as a business owner.
“We would probably be cutting some employees,” Cooper said.
There are about 20 people employed between the two businesses, but to maintain a strong bottom line, changes would have to happen.
“The profits keep you running and if you don’t have a black bottom line, your business is going to go under.
“If something like that goes through, you have extra potential to go out of business. You’re going to have to increase your prices, but then you price yourself out of the market. Bigger stores can handle that, but small stores don’t have that option.”
The passage of the proposition also brings uncertainty for business owners, Cooper said, as it will be unclear when employees will take advantage of and places owners with a challenge of not only paying for those employees during their time off, but also filling their shifts.
Proposition 118 will create a statewide paid family and medical leave (PFML) insurance program and division as an enterprise in the Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). The program will provide partial wage-replacement benefits for up to 12 weeks per year to eligible employees, and employment protections for employees who take that leave. Premium payments for the PFML insurance program are split between employers and employees, with employers paying at least 50% of the premium and employees paying up to 50% of the premium.
To be eligible for paid leave, employees must have earned at least $2,500 in wages. They may take paid leave for the following reasons:
• To care for themselves or a family member due to a serious health condition;
• To care for a newborn, an adopted child, or a child placed through foster care for the first year;
• To handle circumstances related to a family member’s active military duty; and
• When the employee or the employee’s family member is a victim of domestic violence, stalking, or sexual assault.
According to the Legislative Council Staff Fiscal Impact Statements for Statewide Ballot Measures, Proposition 114 “‘family member’ as the eligible employee’s child, parent, spouse, domestic partner, grandparent, grandchild, sibling, or any individual with whom the employee has a significant personal bond.”
Prop 118 will pass with a majority vote.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
