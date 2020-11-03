Colorado River Water Conservation District General Manager Andy Mueller reacted to unofficial results that showed the district’s bid for a mill levy increase up by more than 100,000 votes Tuesday night: “Incredible.”
Voters in the 15 counties making up the river district appear to have resoundingly approved Measure 7A, which increases the district’s mill levy from 0.252 to 0.5, providing funding the district says is vital to protecting Western Slope water.
“It’s pretty incredible. I think the message of protect water on the Western Slope is a nonpartisan issue across the board,” Mueller said.
“It was supported by very conservative and very liberal organizations. It was the one thing on the ballot this year where we could all come together. It was really exciting.”
In Montrose County, the measure passed, with 16,651 in favor and 5,740 opposed.
District-wide, the measure appeared headed for a clear victory, with 184,051 for and 71,130 opposed, according to unofficial results from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Measure 7A as written also eliminates the spending and revenue caps under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, but not the tax-rate cap, and allows the district to keep and spend state and local grant funds, as well as revenue generated from increased valuations that exceed the TABOR revenue cap.
The extra cushion is predicted to raise close to $5 million next year, with the lion’s share of that going to partnerships with water users and communities on priority projects.
Basin roundtables endorsed priority projects for the Gunnison River Basin, as well as the Colorado and Yampa/White/Green River basins as representative of the sorts of projects that could be funded. In the Gunnison, these include Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association’s Westside valley infrastructure improvements on the lower Uncompahgre River.
The rest of the money generated under the mill levy increase was to be applied to the deficit caused by the cumulative impact of the Gallagher Amendment, the decline of severance tax revenue and TABOR limitations — however, the likely passage of Amendment B is an added bonus, Mueller said..
Among its provisions, Gallagher Amendment reduces the residential tax assessment rates when there is an increase in the overall assessed residential value.
Amendment B, however, repeals the provision requiring residential property rates to equal 45% of the total share of state property tax and the non-residential are to equal 55%. Amendment B also repeals the requirement that the non-residential property tax assessment rate be fixed at 29%. It also does away with requiring the Legislature to adjust the residential assessment rate in order to maintain the 45-55% ratio.
Amendment B was poised to pass with more than 1.57 million in favor to more than 1.16 million opposed, according to unofficial election results available Tuesday night. The majority of Montrose County voters also favored B — 13,521 for and 9,855 against, according to unofficial results.
“Amendment B passing means in 2022, we will have $900,000 more than we would have otherwise,” Mueller said.
“It allows us to keep all the revenue the voters have approved for us to spend on partnership projects in our communities. If B failed, we would not have been able to collect the revenue our voters had approved. Amendment B passing fulfills the desire of local voters in our district to fund the protection of Western Slope Water.”
Specific projects have not been decided upon, but the river district’s board could approve funding for some critical projects as soon as January, Mueller said.
“We have a long list of projects. We expect to be coming out of the starting blocks full bore very quickly,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
