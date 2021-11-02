Ballot box

The ballot drop-off box outside of the historic Montrose County courthouse on South First Street. (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press) 

Montrose voters are deciding the fate of the school board after a contentious election with more campaign spending than all of the previous elections combined. A conservative slate — Andrew Neal, Cortney Loyd and Dawn Schieldt — ran on the same platform to challenge the status quo.

Eric Kelley and Sarah Fishering are vying to retain their seats, while Alice Murphy is seeking to replace fellow retired teacher Gail Johnson on the board.

Neal, Loyd and Schiedt initially led the fundraising efforts, placing hundreds of yard signs around Montrose. Fishering and Murphy — as well as their supporters — responded in full force, raising similar amounts of money for yard signs and campaign literature.

The results will reveal if the heightened spending on the election correlates with higher voter turnout, which is historically low in odd-year elections. Within the past 10 years, the participation rate among registered voters has not peaked over 50 percent.

This page will be updated as results come in. 

Live results  

Last updated: Nov. 2 at 8:58 p.m. 

Total counts are unofficial and will be updated on a rolling basis throughout the evening. 

School board election results 

Montrose County School Board District A

District A % Total votes
Jeff Bachman 100 6,242

Montrose County School Board District C

District C % Total votes
Andrew Neal 44 3,822
Alice Murphy 55.9 4,848

Montrose County School Board District E

District E % Total votes
Cortney Loyd 44.5 3,876
Sarah Fishering 55.2 4,795

Montrose County School Board District F

District F % Total votes
Dawn Schieldt 47.3 4,074
Eric Kelley 52.6 4,523

Montrose County School Board District G

District G % Total votes
Steve Bush 100 6,218

Ballot measures 

Amendment 78 (Constitutional)

Amendment 78 would require changes to how monies the state receives is allocated. All money received by the state, including money provided for a particular purpose (known as custodial money), would be subject to acquisition by the general assembly after a public hearing. 

This amendment requires 55% approval to pass. 

 

Amendment 78 % Total votes
Yes/For 46.3 4,538
No/Against 53.6 5,261

Proposition 119 (Statutory)

Proposition 119 proposes creating the Colorado Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress program to help Colorado youth between five and 17 years of age access and pay for out-of-school learning opportunities such as tutoring. The program would be funded by raising retail marijuana taxes by $137,600,000 annually, and 5% by 2024, as well as using other existing state funds. 

This proposition requires a simple majority to pass. 

 

Proposition 119 % Total votes
Yes/For 41.7 4,120
No/Against 58.2 5,752

Proposition 120 (Statutory)

Proposition 120 proposes lowering the property tax assessment rates from 7.15% to 6.5% for multifamily housing and lodging properties. It also allows the state to retain money above constitutional spending limits if it is used to fund existing property tax exemptions.

This proposition requires a simple majority to pass. 

 

Proposition 120 % Total votes
Yes/For 42.2 4,113
No/Against 57.7 5,628

Live updates 

Brief narrative updates will be published here as the night goes on. 

Nov. 2 at 7:18 p.m.:

Sarah Fishering and Alice Murphy are anxiously waiting for results while surrounded by supporters at Horsefly. 

"I'm just refreshing the (election results page) over and over again. My index finger is getting tired," Fishering said. 

"I'm ready for this whole process to be over," Murphy said. 

Nov. 2 at 7:28 p.m.: 

Sarah Fishering feed

Sarah Fishering refreshes her feed while waiting for the Montrose County school board election results. (Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press) 

Nov. 2 at 7:50 p.m.: 

The trio of conservative candidates are hanging out with some of their supporters at the county courthouse. Although initial counts have them trailing their opponents, they remain in good spirits.

“It’s still a long way to go, I’m not going to put too much thought into the initial count,” Andrew Neal said. “We’ll see what the next dump says.”

Cortney Loyd remained in good spirits.

Dawn Schieldt was glad that more people voted in the election and exercised their civic right to vote.

“The outcome doesn’t matter,” Schieldt said — she’s still going to be involved regardless of the outcome of the election.

