Elevate Internet announces its Foundations for the Future Grant, providing $60,000 to support non-profit and not-for-profit organizations that positively impact the quality of life for local children.
"Elevate is more than just fast internet. Our story began because of the need to bring an essential service to our communities that would set them up for success for generations to come. But we're not the only organization contributing to a successful future. Through the Foundations for the Future grant, we will support others with that same common goal – let's make the place we call home better together," said Jack Johnston, DMEA/Elevate CEO.
The application period ends June 30, and Elevate will award six grants, each totaling $10,000 on International Youth Day, Aug. 12. Eligible organizations can apply online at elevateinternet.com/youth-grant.
Foundations for the Future funds can be used to support programs, services, and resources for youth ages 18 and under. Small-scale capital facility improvements or offerings less than $100,000 are also eligible.
Successful applications may focus on the areas of arts, science, other areas of education, health/wellness, safety, or basic needs. Additional priority will be given to applications incorporating technology to create a lasting benefit for children. Long-term positive impact and demonstrable success are required.
