Elevate Internet announces its Foundations for the Future Grant, providing $60,000 to support non-profit and not-for-profit organizations that positively impact the quality of life for local children. 

"Elevate is more than just fast internet. Our story began because of the need to bring an essential service to our communities that would set them up for success for generations to come. But we're not the only organization contributing to a successful future. Through the Foundations for the Future grant, we will support others with that same common goal – let's make the place we call home better together," said Jack Johnston, DMEA/Elevate CEO.



