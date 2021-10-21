Elk Creek boat ramp at Blue Mesa Reservoir closes Oct. 24

The Elk Creek boat ramp closes for the season at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, due to the low water level of Blue Mesa Reservoir.
Elk Creek is the final boat ramp to close on Blue Mesa in 2021. Blue Mesa is still open for other recreational activities.
Blue Mesa is currently at 7,431 feet elevation (26% full and 89 feet below full pool). The record low level for the reservoir was recorded on April 16, 1984, at 7,428 feet. With a significant winter snowpack Blue Mesa could fill again like it did in 1984 and many times before. For more information about Blue Mesa see the Bureau of Reclamation website at www.usbr.gov/uc/water/crsp/cs/asp.html
In 2021 the National Park Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Curecanti visitors prevented 10 watercraft contaminated with zebra or quagga mussels from launching in Blue Mesa. This is a record number. On average two boats per year are found with the mussels.
These aquatic invasive species attach to boats, propellers, anchor lines, nets, buckets, or trailers, or are found in bilge water, ballast tanks, and motors.
Completing simple steps like cleaning, draining, and drying boats and equipment can prevent the transport of aquatic invasive species and help protect Blue Mesa for future generations to enjoy.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone