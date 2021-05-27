Colorado Parks and Wildlife is implementing an emergency fish salvage at Spring Creek Reservoir in Gunnison County beginning Tuesday, June 1.
The salvage is being implemented to mitigate imminent fish loss as the reservoir is being drawn down to accommodate dam repairs.
All bag and possession limits for the reservoir are removed for the duration of the salvage. Anglers can catch and keep all of the fish they catch, utilizing the lawful angling methods currently allowed at the lake. The salvage is for the lake and does not include Spring Creek. Anglers must also have a valid 2021 Colorado fishing license. Commercial angling is not allowed as part of this salvage.
As the reservoir is drawn down, anglers should be advised that they will experience changing conditions and a muddy approach to the water.
The emergency salvage continues through July 31. When repairs are completed and the reservoir regains adequate water, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will restock the reservoir.
For more information on fishing in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us.
