From the City of Montrose:
Contractors working for the City of Montrose will be performing an emergency waterline service repair at the intersection of Niagara Road and Townsend Avenue starting today.
During this work, traffic on westbound Niagara Road will be reduced to a single lane at the Townsend traffic signal.
Traffic delays are likely during this closure and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes as possible. Depending on the nature of the repair, this work is expected to last one to two days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.