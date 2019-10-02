Work zone Townsend Niagara
(City of Montrose)

From the City of Montrose:

Contractors working for the City of Montrose will be performing an emergency waterline service repair at the intersection of Niagara Road and Townsend Avenue starting today.

During this work, traffic on westbound Niagara Road will be reduced to a single lane at the Townsend traffic signal.

Traffic delays are likely during this closure and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes as possible. Depending on the nature of the repair, this work is expected to last one to two days.

