Looking for fun entertainment this weekend? You are spoiled for choice, as multiple events are on tap (and there’s no need to limit yourself to just one!) Here is a sampling:
• Black Canyon Astronomical Society Astronomy events are an evening program at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park from 7:30 — 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and stargazing at the South Rim campground there from 8:30 — 10 p.m. on the same night. On Saturday, Sept. 24, there is another evening program at the park’s South Rim campground amphitheater from 7:30 — 8:30 p.m. and electronically assisted astronomy viewing there from 8:30 — 10 p.m.
• Night at the Depot, Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave., Friday, Sept. 23.
For $10, enjoy special displays highlighting the historic rail depot now home to the museum, the featured photography of Gunnison Clamp, meet and greet preservation board members, grab your copy of local historians’ Elaine Hale Jones and George Decker’s books, and hit the street for a special walking tour. Info: info@montrosehistory.org or 970-249-2085.
• Farewell performance for Upstairs at Precedence, featuring Birds of Play, 7 — 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Come send off this Montrose concert venue in style at 511 E. Main St.
• Culture Fest at the Ute Indian Museum, Chipeta Road and U.S. 550, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; free. Learn about the area’s diverse cultures, enjoy musical and poetry performances and world foods. Step across the street to reflect on the world under the Peace Pole, or join in the Open Heart Drum Circle in the afternoon; these two events are associated with Peace Week. Also, take a look at the Friends of the Ute Indian Museum’s art show! Because parking space is limited, please consider taking the free shuttles from the Target parking lot. Info: hapgj.org or 970-249-4115.
• Oktoberfest at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park, from 1 — 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; $45 at the gate. Enjoy libations from participating breweries, musical and other entertainment, plus nosh on fare available for additional purchase from food trucks. The best part of this good time? It benefits All Points Transit. Shuttles are available from designated downtown locations; visit MontroseBeerFest.com for details.
• Dinner on Main is Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 — 8 p.m. Community members and guests are gathering on Main Street to share a barbecue meal and celebrate connection, as well as nonprofits. (Don’t worry about traffic — the stretch of Main where the dinner is held will be closed to vehicles.) This sold-out event benefits Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans and Sharing Ministries Food Bank. Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club will benefit from pour fees at the cash bars.
• Spamalot is running this weekend at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Saturday performance is at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Don’t miss this musical send-up based on Monty Python’s “Holy Grail.” Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
