Today, women make up about 28% of Congress, a quarter of the U.S. Senate and 44% of the Supreme Court of the United States.
But it wasn’t that long ago when most American women could not even vote, and as to the SCOTUS stat, there have still only been six female justices out of 115 since the high court’s establishment.
This Saturday marks “Equality Day,” the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification. The amendment codified female enfranchisement for all American women; prior to that, women’s voting rights depended on the state.
Local political groups are using the day to remind people of women’s contributions and the importance of voting rights.
“You think everything just comes at your fingertips today,” said Nancy Ball of the League of Women Voters of the nonpartisan Uncompahgre Valley, representing Montrose and Delta counties.
That wasn’t the case when women’s enfranchisement began being pushed — and it was a long road. “Seventy-two years, those women worked. It started in 1848 with Susan B. Anthony. Unfortunately, she didn’t live long enough to see it (the 19th Amendment) adopted. They (suffragists) went to jail. They got beaten. They got starved. It’s a day that deserves to be honored — at least, I think women think so,” said Ball.
The LWV is a nonpartisan political organization that pushes for voting rights and awareness. As well, the national league takes positions on political issues after research.
The Montrose County Republican Women are also honoring Equality Day and urging people to register to vote as part of that.
The Montrose County Republican Women were one of the first 11 chapters in the U.S. to be organized, in 1936, according to a news release from the organization. This was through congressional oversight, in an effort to provide education in good governance and active engagement in political discourse and government.
The Montrose County Republican Women remind the public of the hard-fought efforts, which entailed “intense campaigns, marches, protests and court battles” as the women’s suffrage movement spread from Europe to America. “Sufragettes were empowered by the fact that all citizens should have the right to participate and have a voice in our great Republic,” the Republican Women said.
Not all states were initially on board with ratifying the 19th Amendment. Mississippi was last to do so — in 1984. Colorado, by contrast, ratified the amendment Dec. 15, 1919, and also was one of the first states where women had voting rights prior to the 19th Amendment. It was among 11 states to recognize female enfranchisement after statehood; four states, however, recognized it with full voting rights for women before either the amendment or statehood. Those states include Wyoming, the first in the nation, and Colorado’s neighbor, Utah. (The other two are Washington and Montana.)
These days, Coloradans do not have to fight the system in order to register to vote. State residents of voting age can register online at GoVoteColorado.com, or check their registration status there.
Montrose County residents can register in person at the Department of Motor Vehicles office or the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Colorado also has provisions for automatic voter registration. Anyone who gets a driver’s license is automatically registered to vote, including 16- and 17-year-olds, although they cannot vote before age 18. Also, anyone who applies for public assistance is automatically registered to vote.
You can even register to vote on Election Day, however, that is too late to receive or vote a ballot by mail; you will instead cast a provisional ballot at the voter service center where the election is being conducted.
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes is among the women elected officials who are in office today because of hard work 100 years in the past.
“I get the benefit of being an elected official who gets to run the elections, too. I think it’s a great honor to be able to do that as a female,” Guynes said.
“I think so many people take it for granted,” Ball said. “We really do need to motivate people to vote. They look upon it more as an obligation than an honor and a right. If you don’t vote, other people are going to make the laws you have to live by. … Voter registration is the first step to having your voice heard.”
The League of Women Voters will benefit from “tap night” at Horsefly Brewing Tuesday, from 11 a.m. - close. One dollar of each beverage sold will be donated to the league.
More information about the LWV can be found at lwv.org or montrose.co.lwvnet.
Statistics in this article were provided by the League of Women Voters.