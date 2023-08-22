Today, women make up about 28% of Congress, a quarter of the U.S. Senate and 44% of the Supreme Court of the United States.

But it wasn’t that long ago when most American women could not even vote, and as to the SCOTUS stat, there have still only been six female justices out of 115 since the high court’s establishment.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

