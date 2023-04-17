The Colorado Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian’s Office was notified on March 28 that a horse in Garfield County had tested presumptive positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA).

The initial test was completed at Colorado State University’s Western Slope Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory with the confirmatory test completed at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa, on April 4.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?