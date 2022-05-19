A fire burning near Government Springs Road and Wildcat Canyon on Thursday, May 19, prompted mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents at approximately 6:30 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard, a controlled burn blew out of control in the wind; the cause of the fire is under investigation.
At about 6:15 p.m., Lillard said that Ouray County began issuing evacuation notices.
An online notice from the Ouray County Sheriff's Office about 20 minutes later told people living between Simms Mesa Road and Government Springs Road, as well as Wildcat Canyon, to "evacuate immediately."
The evacuation notice was for a 5-mile radius of the pin shown in the attached map; coordinates 38.2763, -107.9271. Additional information from the US Forest Service says the evac area extends for about 15 miles southwest of Montrose.
The MCSO, OCSO and multiple other agencies were responding to fight the "Simms Fire" and/or provide scene control. The fire had reached about 370 acres as of 7 p.m. and was burning through piñon-juniper, threatening structures in its path.
Resources assigned include two heavy engines, two Type 6 engines and a fuels crew. Additional resources, including a complex incident management team, multi-mission aircraft and crews have been ordered and were on the way Thursday evening.
Avoid the area. An active emergency response was taking place as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
This story has been updated with additional information since it was first posted.
