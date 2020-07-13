Evacuations in Telluride wildfire

Evacuations remained in effect Monday morning for some San Miguel County residents near the Green Meadows Fire.
The fire sparked up on private land Sunday afternoon in the Green Meadows Lane part of the Telluride Pines neighborhood in Placerville and had as of Monday morning burned 62 acres.
Firefighters working through the night had attained about 50 percent containment as of Monday morning.
Work by the Telluride Fire Protection Department, which first responded to the blaze, is credited with keeping the fire from spreading further.
Placerville residents in the immediate area began evacuating Sunday afternoon as other agencies and air resources joined TFPD, which ultimately handed the fire over to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of land Management Fire and Aviation.
Assisting were Norwood Fire, Log Hill Fire and Montrose Fire Protection District, along with the state division of fire control resources, the U.S. Forest Service and Alpine Hot Shots.
About 14 homes remained evacuated overnight; evacuations remained in effect Monday and were to be reassessed Monday afternoon. One home sustained cosmetic damage to the exterior, but no structural damage, and no injuries reported.
On Monday, 45 firefighters battled the fire, with hand crews working on creating a continuous line around the perimeter. Air resources were on standby.
Officials remind everyone that fire danger is high in the region and that a red flag warning is in effect, with high winds and lightning in the forecast.
