A man sitting on a bench near the intersection of North Second Street and Cascade Avenue watches smoke rise from a fire at the Hartman Brothers store on Main Street on April 20, 2022. 

THE UPDATED STORY CAN BE FOUND BY CLICKING HERE

Montrose Fire Protection District crews responded to an active fire scene at Hartman Brothers the afternoon of April 20. A hospital spokeswoman has confirmed that five people were being treated at Montrose Regional Health because of the fire; one was in critical condition, three were listed in good condition and one person was in fair condition.

Preliminary reports said an explosion was called in and that people may have been injured.

A staff member on the scene reported hearing multiple explosions and the city's spokesman reported 100-foot-high flames as mutual aid was paged over the scanner.

Nearby residents reported feeling an explosion sometime shortly after 3 p.m. 

Firefighters spray water onto the Hartman Brothers building under clouds of black smoke on April 20, 2022. 

Downtown was being evacuated by approximately 3:30 p.m.

North Park Avenue, North First and North Second streets were reported as closed, as was Main Street from North First to Nevada Avenue and also to Cascade Avenue.

Authorities are concerned about the potential for a larger explosion because of a large oxygen tank in the back of the building. 

Traffic on Nevada Avenue thickens after traffic through downtown was diverted after a fire emerged at Hartman Brothers on April 20, 2022. 

Delta-Montrose Electric Association arrived at about 3:45 p.m. to cut the power.

Hartman Brothers has been in business more than 100 years. It sells medical and mobility equipment at its Main Street and Park Avenue location. The equipment includes oxygen tanks.

Further information was not immediately available, as the situation was still active. 



