Travelers will encounter lengthy road closures on US 550 Red Mountain Pass over the next few weeks to allow for electrical utility work.
San Miguel Power Association is clearing timber in preparation for a power line reconstruction project. Work is taking place on the north side of the pass summit between the communities of Ouray and Silverton. The significant closures are required to allow for safe helicopter operations taking place above the highway.
Visit forest service websites or contact the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests and the San Juan National Forest for information about potential closures of forest roads and trailheads on public lands.
Travelers will encounter two four-hour closures, weekdays in the mornings and afternoons. When departing Silverton, northbound the closure point will be located near Engineer Mountain Trail, MP 89.5.
When departing Ouray, the southbound closure point will be just south of Ouray, MP 92. The highway will remain open overnight and on weekends. If travelers cannot reach the closure points before the set closure times, they may consider the western alternate route via Colorado 145 through Telluride. Motorists are urged to take it slow and watch for flagging personnel and other workers on the roadway.
July 19 - 30 (open on weekends)
CLOSED 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
OPEN 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
CLOSED 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
OPEN nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.
August 9 - 20 (open on weekends)
CLOSED 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
OPEN 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
CLOSED 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
OPEN nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Stay informed:
San Miguel Project Website: www.smpa.com/content/red-mountain-electrical-reliability-and-broadband-improvement-project
San Miguel Power Association: 970-626-5549
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests: www.fs.usda.gov/gmug
San Juan National Forest: www.fs.usda.gov/sanjuan
