The Fall Clinics Committee of the medical staff of Montrose Memorial Hospital is sponsoring the annual Fall Clinics Photo Contest.
The committee is looking for a fall scene of Western Colorado to be used for the hospital’s annual Fall Clinics events taking place September 2021 and September 2022.
Photos will be judged by the Fall Clinics committee; the winning photographer will receive a $100 award. All submissions must be received on or before Nov. 13.
Please submit digital entries to Kate Roth at rroth@montrosehospital.com. Entries must include first and last name, address, and a telephone number. For further information, contact Roth at 970- 240-7340.
2021 will mark the 50th year of the Fall Clinics event, an educational conference aimed at medical professionals to improve education on topics timely and relevant to the community. Topics for this year’s event included presentations on medical marijuana, sleep apnea, structural heart disease, and various other clinical subject matter. The Fall Clinics event strives to improve physician competence and performance, patient outcomes, and personal and population health in the community.
