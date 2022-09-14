Purchase Access

Special to the MDP

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will begin the fall festivals high-visibility DUI enforcement period on Sept. 15, running through Oct. 24. This is the longest DUI enforcement period of the year.



