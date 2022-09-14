The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will begin the fall festivals high-visibility DUI enforcement period on Sept. 15, running through Oct. 24. This is the longest DUI enforcement period of the year.
With the change in seasons, return of football and popularity of pumpkin-spiced cocktails, there’s no better time to turn over a new leaf and commit to never driving impaired.
There were 190 traffic fatalities in June, July and August in Colorado. Of those, 63 or 33% involved an impaired driver. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, there were 1,577 DUI arrests during heightened DUI enforcement periods.
“Your life, and the lives of others, shouldn’t be gambled with,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “A night of fun will never be worth ruining your future or stealing someone else’s. DUI enforcement is not about a citation — it’s a commitment we make to save lives.”
From Jan. 1 to Sept. 2, there have been 3,590 alcohol-suspected crashes in Colorado. El Paso County leads those crash numbers, accounting for 13% (482) of those crashes. Alcohol-suspected crashes in Adams County accounted for approximately 12% (421) of the crashes, and Denver County drivers make up 11% (401), making it the third highest county for the number of alcohol-suspected crashes.
Preliminary data shows the recent Labor Day enforcement period concluded with 586 arrests from 109 participating agencies.
“The choice is in your hands. Do you want to make it home safe or risk your freedom with a DUI?” asked CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “By planning for a safe and sober ride, you’ll avoid the consequences of a DUI and help prevent the next drunk driving death.”
During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone