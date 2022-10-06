Fall fun in the Botanic Gardens features scarecrows and more

Staff Report
Get in the fall and Halloween spirit with the whole family at the Scarecrow Festival next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16.
The Montrose Botanic Gardens hosts the annual event at 1800 Pavilion Drive in the gardens, just behind the Montrose Pavilion.
The young and young at heart can enjoy fall crafts, activities, the library’s Bookmobile, plus a display of hand-crafted scarecrows showcasing their friends and neighbors’ creative skills. These entries can even go home with you, if you submit the winning bid in the silent auction.
New this year is the Parade of Garden Critters, featuring fairies, gnomes, scarecrows and more. The costume parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15; meet at the gardens. Organizers are putting out the call to kids and families to participate in the parade — and if you enter, you get a prize!
The Scarecrow Festival also needs a few — or several — good folks to donate scarecrows, to be auctioned off for the benefit of the gardens. Other fall decorations will also be accepted for the silent auction (think centerpieces, wreaths, pumpkins, etc.).
All entries need to be self-supporting, hung or posed on the ground or on props in a way to withstand wind, heat, rain and sun.
Volunteers can help with placement, as the delicate plant life and irrigation systems in the gardens must be taken into account.
There is no max height or size limit and more than one scarecrow can be used in each display. Props and accessories can be added, as long as you keep in mind the integrity of the garden and its paths. No live animals, no humans and no fires are allowed as part of the displays.
Electrical supply is very limited and arrangements must be made by 6 p.m. Oct. 14, with Lorraine Shide, 970-275-8902.
The event will provide sign templates, or you can make your own sign, limited to the size of an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper, bearing the title of the entry and name of creator or creators.
Finally, remember this event is for families, children and the community. The Montrose Botanical Society reserves the right to reject or remove any scarecrow that could be deemed offensive, violent, distasteful or not fitting with the family friendly event.
Scarecrows can be set up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the gardens on Oct. 14, or on Oct. 15 between 8 and 9:30 a.m.
The festival opens at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 and closes at 4 p.m. The festival opens again from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 16.
Fall crafts and other activities are from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. both days.
Bids on scarecrows and silent auction items close at 1p.m. Sunday. Winners can pay and collect their scarecrows by 6 p.m. Oct. 16 or on Oct. 19 between 8 a.m. and noon or between 4 and 7 p.m.
For more details, visit montrosegardens.org.