Fall fun in the Botanic Gardens features scarecrows and more

Can you top this scarecrow entry from a few years back? Put your skills to work and make your own to donate to the Montrose Botanical Society, which is auctioning scarecrows again this year for Scarecrow Festival at the Montrose Botanic Gardens Oct. 15 and 16. (Submitted photo/Montrose Botanical Society)

Staff Report

Get in the fall and Halloween spirit with the whole family at the Scarecrow Festival next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?