Fall hours and closures at Curecanti and Black Canyon

As part of the ongoing Elk Creek Visitor Center rehabilitation project, staff will be moving from the current visitor center to temporary trailers in the parking lot.
To facilitate this move, the visitor center will be closed from Sept. 28 — Oct. 11. Phones may be unanswered for a few days while lines are set up in the trailers.
Fall hours for Aquatic Inspection Stations will be 6:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. for Elk Creek and Lake Fork through Oct. 31. Beginning Nov. 1, hours will be 7 a.m. — 5 p.m. daily. Iola is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 3, then closed for the season.
Elk Creek and Lake Fork campgrounds are on the reservation system through Sept. 30, then first-come, first-served through the fall. Ponderosa, Dry Gulch, and Stevens Creek campgrounds are open. Campers should anticipate water being shut off for the season.
At Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, the South Rim Visitor Center will continue to provide rangers on the front porch from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. through Oct. 24. Both South Rim and North Rim Campgrounds are open. North Rim will close mid-October, depending on weather.
Water systems at Black Canyon will be winterized and shut down the week of October 5. Visitors should plan to bring their own drinking water. Plan on no water being available in the park.
