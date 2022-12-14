From starting out as a CPA, to an active lifestyle that entailed sailing the world, to helping establish and operate Haven House Transitional Living Center, Larry Fredericksen knew what work was and why it is important.

His work on earth ended Friday evening, Dec. 9, when his wife and fellow worker, Lillian Fredericksen, found him deceased in their Ridgway home.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?