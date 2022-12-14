From starting out as a CPA, to an active lifestyle that entailed sailing the world, to helping establish and operate Haven House Transitional Living Center, Larry Fredericksen knew what work was and why it is important.
His work on earth ended Friday evening, Dec. 9, when his wife and fellow worker, Lillian Fredericksen, found him deceased in their Ridgway home.
“Larry wants me to be strong,” she said, relaying that she last spoke to her husband that evening, when he said he was headed downstairs to the treadmill and asked if she wanted to exercise with him. Lil opted to stay upstairs and continue cooking dinner.
Larry never came back up. When she went to check on him, she found him on his back, with his phone on one side and glasses on the other. Paramedics pronounced him dead at about 7:30 p.m.; the coroner on Tuesday informed the family the athletic, healthy-seeming man had a full blockage and suffered a fatal heart attack.
“Larry played hard and worked hard. That was my husband. He died with no pain. They told me I couldn’t have done anything even if I was down there,” Lil said.
A life’s work
Larry and Lil are best known in the Montrose and Delta communities for their years of work with Haven House, which they co-founded with Carolyn Carter, Peggy Day, and other supporters to help turn around the situations that can plunge families into homelessness.
Haven House began as an idea more than a decade ago. What emerged from Carter and the Fredericksens’ efforts was a program that offered dorm-style housing to families and single women who were experiencing homelessness. More than shelter, though, Haven House developed in-house support programs, tailored to each family’s specific needs, with the goal of teaching them self-sufficiency — not to mention, a healthy and thriving sense of community.
Since its inception, Haven House went from a month-to-month leased space at the former farmworkers’ dorm in Olathe, which was owned by the Montrose County Housing Authority, to owning the building and expanding programs to include tutoring, mentoring and an early childhood learning center that this year secured the top rating from the state.
Among other recent strides, Haven House began a grant-funded expansion project to build a larger early childhood center, with micro-unit apartments on the second level to serve as housing for certain program graduates who have difficulty securing rental housing elsewhere in a tight, expensive market.
On Dec. 8, just one day before his death, Larry completed a letter of intent for a $1.6 million capital grant. “It’s almost as if he got that started and it was time to go,” Lil said.
Fellow travelers in the charity community also shared memories of Larry.
“He was my main co-founder,” Carter said. “He’d worked at Christ’s Kitchen and then Lil came along and also worked at Christ’s Kitchen. The two of them really helped me get Haven House started. We all worked together to do that.”
Christ’s Kitchen began as a food ministry and eventually expanded to serve hot meals on weekdays. The kitchen closed its doors a few years back, after it could no longer afford rent on its leased building, or find another building that was suitable, although its supporters did not stop assisting the hungry in other ways.
“Larry was always a look-forward, think-forward kind of person,” said Garey Martinez, who also worked with Christ’s Kitchen and runs Shepherd’s Hand. “I think the legacy he left was he as an operation at Haven House that is totally self-sustaining. He left something there in place that will continue without him.”
Martinez and Carter spoke about the challenge of initially establishing footing for Haven House.
Martinez said that at first, the county wasn’t that interested in that kind of use for the farm dorms, but that Carter and Fredericksen changed decision-makers’ minds. First came the lease, then the purchase after a fundraising campaign, grants and private contributions.
“Larry was a go-getter. He didn’t let a lot of obstacles stop him. Especially for Haven House, he got out and did it,” Martinez said.
Carter also said establishing Haven House took work. “But it could have been a lot more work. Everything seemed to fall into place. It took a lot of effort to finalize, but what we needed was there,” she said. “Looking back on it and the size of the project, it could have felt impossible, but it was comparatively, remarkably easy. It did come together nicely. I think for all of us, it was sort of the triumph of a lifetime.”
When Carter retired from an active role at Haven House, she knew she was leaving it in good hands — Larry’s, Lil’s and the staff there.
“I think it could not have been left in better hands. This has been the best staff I have ever had in my life, and I have had a long career. We will really miss Larry. He was a super person and Lil is too. She’s a champ,” said Carter. “Larry was very kind, caring and generous, slightly reserved about it, but certainly willing to spread the Word.”
Larry’s death is keenly felt at Haven House among staff and clients, its executive director Rose Verheul said.
“He was my mentor. He taught me a lot, but more than anything, he taught me how to forgive and always give people another chance.
“He said ‘I will be your mentor until they carry me out in a body bag. But I want this to go on.’ My heart is breaking right now, but I’m here.”
She and the staff kept going with scheduled events this past weekend for Haven House, including Saturday’s successful toy run. They honored Larry after the event, with nary a dry eye in the house, she recalled.
“I know he was smiling on us, because God gave me the strength. This guy was more than a boss to all of us. We all loved him to pieces and our hearts are just broken. We are all suffering a huge loss. He was so loved,” Verheul said.
She affirmed what Martinez said: Haven House will keep going.
Larry, a former certified public accountant, had even begun training a new grant writer a few years ago, so there is already someone to step into that role. He had also already set Verheul up with plans for the coming year, including a group to specifically work for teens and their graduation rates.
“He put us in a really good shape and we’re going to keep up. He was preparing all of us. Whether we wanted it or not, he was preparing us,” Verheul said.
Other Christmas celebrations will also go forward, including the annual Shepherd’s Shopping Spree for kids at Haven House on Dec. 23. “We are not going to change anything. He would not have wanted that,” she said.
Passing on the blessings
Eighty-five years ago, long before there was Haven House, Larry L. Fredericksen came into the world in Estherville, Iowa, to Dorothy and Clifford Fredericksen.
Lil met him when they both worked for the same company in Chicago, where the University of Iowa graduate became vice president of finance. From there, Larry went into the occupational speech therapy field, then consulting. The couple purchased Pacific Therapy in Huntington Beach, California, growing it from seven employees to about 100 and several clinics before selling it.
“All of his background was geared for Haven House. I really believe that and so did Larry,” Lil said.
After they sold the business, the Fredericksens bought a 48-foot catamaran and sailed to many ports of call, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia over a 12-year period (with breaks), homeschooling their son on the boat until the time came that he wanted to attend school with friends.
The couple had hoped to circumnavigate back to where they had purchased the boat — but a tsunami had different plans.
“The Lord said it was time to stop sailing and we did,” Lil said, adding they repaired the boat so it could be used by someone else.
They returned home, retired.
“We thought since we retired it was our turn to give back. We started working at Christ’s Kitchen with Carolyn. Carolyn asked us if we wanted to help the homeless and the rest is history,” Lil said.
She and others told of how much Larry enjoyed a exercise, including skiing and, as pictures she shared show, hunting and exploring.
Verheul said he appeared healthy and happy until the end.
“Now God took him home. He was ready for that too. We’ve just got to continue here. He may be gone, but will never be forgotten. His love for Haven House will go on. This is his legacy and I won’t let it fall apart,” she said.
The loss is everyone’s, as Martinez sees it. Some people, he said, give until they can give no more. “Larry did that right up to the end. It’s a pretty sad loss for Lillian, but also for the community,” he said.
Lil said that in co-founding Haven House, they were doing what they were called to do.
“We just felt the Lord was calling us to do this and it was our turn to give back for all our blessings in life,” she said.
“He worked so hard for Haven House and his work is done.”
Larry’s services are at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 614 Fifth St., Ouray. Viewing is Thursday night after the 5 p.m. mass, until 8 p.m. See the full obituary in this edition.
