Family displaced by fire grateful for help

An accidental fire on April 9 heavily damaged this home on Nevada Avenue. The aftermath is visible in this photo taken from the street on April 14. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Charities, friends, families and employers stepped up to aid a Montrose family whose North Nevada Avenue home burned last week.

The homeowner of the two-story dwelling in the 700 block of North Nevada Avenue asked those who want to help to consider the charities that have aided his family, including the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, Boys & Girls Club and Chariots for Christ Ministries. He also thanked other everyone else who has helped, including the Red Cross, Delta-Montrose Electric Association, Elevate Fiber, ServPro, family friends, his neighbors, the Montrose Fire Protection District and first responders.

Montrose Fire Protection District crews were paged to the home at 5:50 a.m. April 9, arriving about five minutes later. They encountered heavy fire on the back of the house, according to incident reports. Firefighters launched a multi-faceted attack from outside and when they were able to get inside, found the kitchen and second floor on fire.

The fire was deemed as controlled at 6:48 that morning and the fire district cleared the scene at 8: 11 a.m.

The blaze was ruled accidental and appears to have started on the back deck, where the occupants had a burn barrel, MFPD Chief Tad Rowan said. No specific ignition material was found.

Rowan said one person sustained a moderate arm injury.

The MFPD report preliminarily estimated $180,000 in property loss and $20,000 in content loss. Fire district estimates may not be the same as an insurance adjustor’s.



