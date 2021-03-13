Dozens of Montrose and area residents gathered Saturday afternoon to march in memory of Gage Lorentz, as well as push for change to federal qualified immunity laws and to demand justice.

Lorentz, 25, of Montrose was shot during a traffic stop in Carlsbad Caverns National Park last March, sparking grief and outrage from family and friends who say the shooting was not justified; that better training is needed and who question missing footage from the ranger's body camera.

The march began from Centennial Plaza, after Lorentz's mother, Kim Beck, and sister, Skylar, spoke. The crowd proceeded to Demoret Park at Townsend and Main, chanting "Justice for Gage."

This story will be updated.

Tags

Load comments