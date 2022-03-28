Valley Food Partnership announces Local Farmacy Rx’s (LFRx) first class of the year.
LFRx is a grant-funded nutrition incentive program, now in its seventh year, and is a partnership of and nutrition educators, local producers and community organizations. LFRx aims to increase consumption of locally grown fruits and veggies to improve the overall health and lifestyle of the people facing food insecurity in Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties.
Participants earn up to $400 in produce vouchers, redeemable at farmers markets and local produce stands for attending classes/events. Coordinated events for all ages will take place April through November.
To increase the accessibility, classes are bilingual in English and Spanish, as well as virtual and in-person offerings.
When asked how LFRx changed the way participants eat, shop, or live, participants replied with enthusiasm. “Mi familia puede compra mas verdudas! - My family can buy more veggies!” “I have thought of new ways to cook.”
Eligibility includes individuals or families facing food insecurity with the willingness to attend classes at their convenience. Recipes tailored for cooking with your kids, incorporating in-season produce and meals for those at risk of diet related illnesses (diabetes, heart disease, etc.).
Call Valley Food Partnership to check eligibility at 970-249-0705.
Do you have a must-share baking tip, skills canning, or a family recipe you’d love to teach? Share your talents and volunteer to teach or coordinate a class. Call Valley Food Partnership to learn more.
LFRx first class will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Montrose Rec District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
