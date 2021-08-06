Fatal fall prompts safety reminder about Telluride's Via Ferrata

A Tucson woman fell to her death off the Via Ferrata in Telluride on Thursday.
A witness hiking nearby heard Anissa L. Larson, 53, falling from the cliffside, according to information from the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause and manner of death are pending.
Larson was hiking with a friend while on vacation from Arizona. She apparently slipped and plunged an estimated 200 feet from the trail.
A man hiking about 100 feet behind Larson and her friend heard an alarming sound, turned and saw her below. He called 911, summoning rescuers.
Search and rescue members, deputies and Telluride Fire Protection District personnel all responded, with the SAR team hiking about 700 vertical feet to reach Larson in about an hour.
They set up a technical rope system to lower her down. All rescuers were out of the field by that afternoon.
“This is a tragic accident and unimaginable loss for this woman’s family, and on behalf of the sheriff’s office, we offer our sincere condolences,” Sheriff Bill Masters said, in his agency’s announcement.
“The Via Ferrata is a hazardous climbing route that attracts more and more people each year. This incident is a horrible reminder of the dangers inherent to this climb.”
Masters thanked the SAR team and responders.
"In the last two days, we've had two demanding missions, both physically and emotionally, and I am genuinely appreciative of each and every one of these men and women,” he said.
On Aug. 4, the SAR team, fire district and deputies rescued a 72-year-old Denver man who fell between 500 and 1,000 feet in the Navajo Basin while hiking Wilson Peak.
Other hikers spotted him and called for help.
Highland Helicopter of Durango flew the rescuers to a landing zone; rescuers then hiked to the injured man and carried him out of the steep terrain via litter. The chopper flew him to Telluride Regional Airport where he was transported via CareFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
