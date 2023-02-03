The Denver Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning that as cryptocurrencies become more common, the number of people falling victim to crypto scams is on the rise, and so are financial losses.

Investigators out of the Denver office are seeing an emerging trend in which mature adults are caught up in crypto investment scams, especially involving Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?