FBI Denver is warning of a telephone spoofing scam where callers portray themselves as a special agent and the phone number shows as an FBI number. 

The callers “spoof,” or fake, the FBI Colorado Springs’ main phone number, so the call appears to be coming from the FBI on the recipient’s caller ID. 



